PHOENIX — A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool Tuesday, Phoenix Fire confirms.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Maryland Avenue near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Crews arrived to family members performing 911 instructed CPR on the 1-year-old. Firefighters took over and transported the child to a hospital.

