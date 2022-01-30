1-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Buckeye pond

The near-drowning happened in a neighborhood near Sun Valley Parkway and Tonopah Salome Highway, just north of I-10.

BUCKEYE, Ariz — A baby is in the hospital after being pulled from the pond of a Buckeye home on Sunday.

Police said the 1-year-old boy was found in the pond and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition, according to police.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released, and how he ended up in the pond is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch