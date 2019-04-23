PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department said a 1-year-old girl has died after she was left in a hot car in Glendale Monday afternoon.

Firefighters performed CPR on the child when they got her out of the car near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The child was not revived.

Aerial footage of the scene appeared to be a car in an apartment complex.

The high-temperature today was 87 degrees.

This is the first reported hot car death in 2019. According to the National Safety Council, 52 children died in hot cars across the U.S. in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.