AVONDALE, Ariz. - A 1-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a home in Avondale by his family on Saturday, Avondale Fire says.

The incident happened at a home on the N 2700 Block of 109th Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police arrived on scene first and began life saving measures until the fire department arrived.

CPR was performed on the boy and he was taken to Banner Estrella Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unknown how long the boy was underwater. The incident is currently under investigation.

Avondale Fire originally said it was a 3-year-old boy who drowned, but updated on Saturday night that it was a 1-year-old.

