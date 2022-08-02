1 woman dead, 1 man injured in west Phoenix car crash

Authorities said speed is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being in a two-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said 20-year-old Kimberly Ramirez-Silverio collided was driving a Ford sedan and collided with a Cadillac SUV around 6:50 p.m. in the area of 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

Officials said the driver of the SUV had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive. The was also a man in the passenger seat of the SUV who refused medical treatment.

Ramirez-Silverio was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of impairment for either of the drivers but speed is believed to be a factor for the sedan.

