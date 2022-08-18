16-year-old killed, another teen injured after Phoenix shooting

The deceased 16-year-old has been identified as Jose Cordova Torres.

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning as Jose Cordova Torres.

Phoenix Police said the teenager was one of three victims who sustained gunshot injuries near 27th and Northern avenues. The other two wounded individuals, which included a juvenile, are being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

Torres was found on the ground by officers at about 1 a.m.

Phoenix Police said the shooting is still under investigation and have not disclosed the identity of a possible suspect.

Torres' death occurred a couple of days after police agencies experienced a particularly violent weekend throughout the Valley.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said earlier this week that prosecutors responded to a high number of homicide investigations on Saturday and Sunday.

