1 taken to hospital after Glendale house fire

The fire started early Saturday morning near 51st and Olive avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One person has been taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries from a house fire in Glendale, officials said.

The fire started early Saturday morning at a residence near 51st and Olive avenues. Heavy smoke could be seen from throughout the neighborhood.

The Glendale Fire Department said firefighters initially encountered a significant amount of flames both in and around the residence. At least two people sustained injuries but only one was taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were harmed.

The 2nd alarm was called due to extreme heat and defensive conditions on the firefight. The fire originated from the rear exterior, crews had extreme difficulty making access. Mop up is still going on in the smoldering debris and expected to continue for some time. pic.twitter.com/coWgzCnyoS — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 8, 2023

