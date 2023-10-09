1 shot in Phoenix, police officers trying to get suspect to exit residence

Several officers are positioned outside of a home located near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday afternoon near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

A possible suspect has been tracked down to a nearby mobile home where officers are attempting to get the occupants to exit the residence. Neighbors in the surrounding area have been cleared from the area, police said.

The scene currently remains active.

