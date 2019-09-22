One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Sunday, police said.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox said investigators were evaluating a man for signs of impairment.

Sources at the scene said a pregnant woman was transported to a local hospital after the crash. It wasn't immediately clear what her condition was, but sources said she appeared to be OK.

The crash occurred near 24th and Oak streets. The intersection will be closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

