Editor's Note: The above video is Sky 12 footage over a fatal crash in July of 2018 at the intersection of 24th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation released a report Tuesday showing the number of crashes was down, fewer people were injured in crashes, but there were more deaths on Arizona roads in 2018.

According to the report, there were 1,010 people killed in crashes on Arizona roads in 2018 compared to 998 in 2017. The 2018 number is the highest it's been in roughly a decade. There were 1,071 deaths in 2007.

According to the data, 2.77 people were killed each day, one person was killed roughly every 9 hours and 146 people were injured every day on Arizona roads. Thirty-two children 14 and younger were killed in 2018 and more than 3,000 were injured in crashes.

The data shows alcohol-related crashes accounted for more than 26% of the fatal crashes in 2018 and more than 32% of the fatal crash involved a single vehicle.

Pedestrian deaths, according to ADOT, accounted for about a quarter of the fatal crashes with 245 in 2018.

"The rising number of traffic fatalities can’t be solved by state agencies alone – 68% of crashes occur on roads other than state highways," ADOT said in a release.

ADOT says driver behavior is a factor in "more than 90% of crashes."