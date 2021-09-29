1 person injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 101 in east Valley

The crash temporarily closed all of the northbound lanes of Loop 101 just north of the US 60.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A multi-vehicle, rollover crash has left one person injured on Loop 101 at Baseline Road in the East Valley, Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused a landscaping trailer to overturn on the road, completely blocking off the northbound lanes, officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The highway is currently opened, officials said.

