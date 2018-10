TEMPE, Ariz. - A shooting at a UPS facility near Apache and McClintock in Tempe sent one man to the hospital overnight.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses, a man believed to be the shooter was arrested a short ways away from the scene after crashing a car.

A witness tells 12 News that the victim worked at the facility, but the shooter did not.

Tempe police are at the shooting and crash scene investigating. This story is developing.