TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was shot in a Tempe home overnight Thursday, according to Tempe police.

Officials say police responded to a call near Southern Avenue and Rural Road. When officers arrived, police discovered that multiple masked subjects forced their way into the home, police say.

According to authorities, one of the masked suspects fired multiple shots; one striking the home's resident. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tempe police say.

The suspects left the home in an unknown direction and were not located by police. Officials said it's currently unknown if any items were taken from the home.

