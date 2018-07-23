The Phoenix Fire Department says one person is dead after firefighters extinguished a fire at a Phoenix home near 69th Avenue and Camelback Road Monday morning.

According to Phoenix FD, the fire burned in a bedroom and hallway of the home. Fire crews were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the home.

Fire crews discovered one person who was badly burned. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Phoenix fire said it's unclear whether that person died prior or as a result of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

