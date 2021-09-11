1 person dead in wrong way crash on SR 101 in north Phoenix

The two vehicles collided head on on SR 101 at I-17.

PHOENIX — A wrong way crash on SR 101 at Interstate-17 in north Phoenix has killed one person Saturday, authorities said.

One vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said.

Both of the vehicles are blocking the HOV and number one lanes. The SR 101 has been closed at I-17 and the 27th Avenue on ramp. The southbound to eastbound and northbound eastbound ramps on the I-17 are also closed, officials said.

There's no estimated time of reopening.

Officials have not yet released the following information;

The identity of the person killed

The conditions of the others involved in the crash

If impairment was a factor

What led up to the crash

