GOODYEAR, Ariz. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound at Estrella Parkway, according to Arizona DPS.

The circumstances surrounding the crash weren't immediately known, but DPS said two additional people are in critical condition. Identities of the victims weren't immediately released.

Loop 303 southbound was closed at Thomas Road Friday morning due to the crash, according to ADOT.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

