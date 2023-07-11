1 pedestrian killed, another injured after crash in Phoenix

The crash occurred Tuesday morning near 51st and Glenrosa avenues, officials said.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead and another sustained minor injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

Around 4:45 a.m. on July 11, officers arrived at a crash scene near 51st and Glenrosa avenues and found a woman in the road with serious injuries. Officials said the woman, identified as 41-year-old Tyretta Yazzie, was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Another pedestrian involved in the crash had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, police said. According to officials, the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities said initial information collected by detectives indicates a man and woman tried to walk across 51st Avenue mid-block. As they were walking, a car going south on 51st Avenue attempted to avoid the pedestrians by swerving and braking, but the car ended up striking the woman pedestrian and grazing the man.

Phoenix police said car's driver was not injured and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

