If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Scottsdale for Wednesday's drawing, you might want to check your ticket.

There's a chance you just won a cool $1 million.

Arizona Lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball winning ticket was sold in Scottsdale at 10810 E. Vía Linda.

The ticket matched five numbers, but didn't match the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were: 2, 12, 16, 29, 54.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Feb 2. That jackpot is estimated to be $191 million, according to lottery officials.