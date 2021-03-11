$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale expires Thursday

The unclaimed winning lottery ticket bought in May will expire if not claimed, officials said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Check your pockets, car and even that unkept drawer in your kitchen for a winning Powerball ticket set to expire tomorrow. Lottery officials said someone purchased the ticket back in May at a Circle K store in Scottsdale.

The ticket is worth $1 million now, but it will be worthless if it's not brought into the Arizona Lottery office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.



The ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

Winning tickets are valid for up to 180 days after the drawing takes place. Lottery officials also say nearly $16.5 million in winnings went unclaimed for the Fiscal Year 2021.

