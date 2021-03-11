x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale expires Thursday

The unclaimed winning lottery ticket bought in May will expire if not claimed, officials said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Check your pockets, car and even that unkept drawer in your kitchen for a winning Powerball ticket set to expire tomorrow. Lottery officials said someone purchased the ticket back in May at a Circle K store in Scottsdale. 

The ticket is worth $1 million now, but it will be worthless if it's not brought into the Arizona Lottery office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

Winning tickets are valid for up to 180 days after the drawing takes place. Lottery officials also say nearly $16.5 million in winnings went unclaimed for the Fiscal Year 2021.  

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles




In Other News

Hiking pro shares best practices for new hikers just getting started