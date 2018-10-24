Chandler, Ariz — Arizona had multiple big winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

There was one $1 million winner and seven $10,000 winners, lottery officials confirmed.

The Arizona Lottery folks initially said the million-dollar-winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Phoenix.

But they issued a correction Wednesday morning. Turns out, if you bought a ticket at the Circle K at 3033 N. Dobson Rd in CHANDLER there's a chance you might just be a millionaire.

So Chandler friends, CHECK YOUR TICKETS.

