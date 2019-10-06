PHOENIX - If you shop at the Safeway located at 3800 W. Happy Valley Road and you play the Mega Millions, you better check your ticket from last Friday's drawing because you could be $1 million richer.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, one individual matched five out of the five numbers but not the Mega Ball numbers, making the ticket just one number shy of the half a billion jackpot.

The total cash prize for the winner is $1,000,000. Friday's winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 with Mega Ball number 2.

Be sure to check your tickets!