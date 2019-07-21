PHOENIX — An accident left one dead and five in serious or critical condition.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened on 51st Street and Thunderbird, just outside Arizona State University West campus, early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Police Lt. Mark A. Tovar Sr. said, “The force of the accident caused the vehicle, the heavy dump truck, to turn over on its side.”

Kelli Higgins, who says she witnessed the crash, told 12 News the other car “tried to swerve to go around the garbage truck, and it was just, it was too late, it was too late.”

Phoenix police say six people were involved in the accident. One of the five traveling in a compact car was killed. The other passengers, along with the driver of the dump truck, are in either serious or critical condition.

“Initial investigation at this point has determined on both of the drivers of the vehicles that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident, ” Tovar said.

Citing the early nature of the investigation, Tovar said additional details were limited, including the victims’ identities.

“We’re getting people…to the hospital. We’re trying to find out those identities…get people contacted, next of kin,” he explained.

Streets were expected to be closed through Sunday afternoon, rerouting traffic for blocks.