1 injured following alleged hit and run in Phoenix

Officers responded to an injured person call early Saturday morning and learned that a man may have been hit by a car which was no longer at the scene, police say.

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a possible hit and run in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Saturday morning for an injured person. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim may have been hit by a car, police said. The car was no longer at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police stated. The identity of the man was not released.

19th Avenue was closed for a time while officers investigated the incident.

