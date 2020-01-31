One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a Waymo van occurred in Tempe late Thursday.

The Tempe Police Department said officers responded to the scene of the crash around 11:30 p.m. near Rural and Warner roads.

The Waymo van was carrying one passenger, who was not injured in the crash. The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured and were released from the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Vehicle crashes into Waymo car in Tempe, police say

• Arizona woman dies after her Tesla crashes into fire truck on Indiana freeway

• Self-driving Waymo car hit in a 5-vehicle crash in Mesa