A woman was extracted from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Glendale on Wednesday.

There was only one person in each car at the time of the crash at 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

One of the drivers, the woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection has been closed in all directions.

It was not immediately known whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.