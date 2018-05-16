PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday night.

Firefighters treated and transported two men. A 29-year-old man's condition was stable, while a 24-year-old man was in critical condition.

Police said one of the victims was able to drive himself to 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, where he contacted fire crews for medical treatment, according to police. The other victim was found at the initial scene at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police are investigating the incident.

