PHOENIX — A crash early Friday morning closed the southbound lanes of I-17 from Northern to Glendale avenues and left one driver with what the Arizona Department of Public Safety described as "possibly life-threatening injuries."

According to DPS, several vehicles on I-17 were reportedly racing around 2:22 a.m. The driver of one of those vehicles lost control, hit a second vehicle and rolled.

The female driver of that rolled vehicle was ejected and suffered injuries that are "possibly life-threatening," DPS said.

One of the vehicles also hit a third vehicle. DPS said that driver was OK, but the other driver of the initial collision left the scene.

DPS said detectives are treating the investigation as a fatal crash with a crime involved.

The I-17 closure is expected to last through the morning commute, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and consider alternate routes including State Route 51.

ADOT said the on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue is also closed.

The northbound lanes of I-17 remain open.