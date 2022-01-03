Man dead after being shot by Mesa police officer

No officers were injured in a shooting that left one man dead, Mesa police said.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after being shot Monday by an officer from the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said a call came in about a man jumping fences in the 3200 block of East Enrose. When officers arrived, police said they encountered a man with a large metal object in his hand.

Police said officers applied non-lethal force, including bean-bag guns and tasers, but both were ineffective. Officials said the man then lunged at police and officers responded by shooting him.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said. The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

