1 dead, several others injured in Tempe crash

A person has died following a crash in Tempe Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — First responders were on the scene of a deadly crash in Tempe Sunday night, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said one person has died and several others were injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near Southern Avenue and Country Club Way, according to police.

Authorities said some of the people involved had to be extricated from at least one of the vehicles.

According to police, one person had life threatening injuries following the crash and later died at the hospital. Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious physical injuries. A fourth person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story; additional information will be released as it becomes available.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube