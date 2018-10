Two vehicles were involved in a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-17 north of Cactus Road Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, the two vehicles collided and rolled over off to the right of the freeway. Both vehicles passed through the fence and are obstructing the southbound emergency lane of I-17.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-17 will be restricted to two lanes from Thunderbird to Cactus for much of the afternoon commute.

