GLENDALE, Ariz. — One person was shot and killed at a bar in Glendale early Saturday.

Glendale police officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, when they arrived at the scene, the found an injured man.

Police said the man was shot and although life saving measure were attempted, the man died.

Police said they don’t have anyone in custody, nor description of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.