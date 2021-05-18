1 dead in Apache Junction mobile home fire

There was heavy smoke and fire from several mobile homes. Firefighters said there were a lot of vehicles and debris around the homes.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in a mobile home complex in Apache Junction on Tuesday afternoon.

Superstition Fire and Medical responded to a structure fire near E. Boulder Drive and N. 105th Place.

There was heavy smoke and fire visible from several mobile homes. Firefighters said there were a lot of vehicles and debris around the homes.

Firefighters battled a large amount of flammable and hazardous materials at the scene, a statement from fire officials said.

Officials confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation when the scene is safe.

Breaking! SFMD is working a mobile home fire in the area of University, west of Meridian. pic.twitter.com/PAWVrG7GRT — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) May 18, 2021

Up to Speed