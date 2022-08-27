Man dead, another injured in rollover crash involving motorcycle in North Phoenix

When crews arrived on the scene at Central Avenue and Bell Road they found a truck and motorcycle involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When crews arrived on the scene at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bell Road they found a truck and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

One man did not survive his injuries. Another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police will be on the scene for the next few hours. The intersection is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous