Valley

Man dead, another injured in rollover crash involving motorcycle in North Phoenix

When crews arrived on the scene at Central Avenue and Bell Road they found a truck and motorcycle involved.

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When crews arrived on the scene at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bell Road they found a truck and a motorcycle involved in the crash.

One man did not survive his injuries. Another man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police will be on the scene for the next few hours. The intersection is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

