1 dead after woman runs into burning Mesa home to find dog

Officials are investigating a fatal house fire reported near Main Street and Sossaman Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Officials are investigating a house fire that turned fatal Thursday afternoon in east Mesa.

Three people initially managed to exit the burning residence near Main Street and Sossaman Road but one of them reportedly went back inside to find a dog, according to Rural Metro Fire.

That person and the dog did not make it out of the fire, RMF said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has now taken over the death investigation.

Up to Speed

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.