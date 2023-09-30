1 dead after fatal Phoenix crash

Police responded to the intersection of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road late Thursday night to investigate a fatal crash that killed one man, police say.

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a fatal crash in central Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police responded to the intersection of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road on Thursday evening to investigate a serious crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Ulisses Torres, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Detectives responded to the incident and learned from a witness that the motorcyclist was riding south on 19th Avenue and as he passed through the intersection on a green light, a car struck him. The car was making a left turn to go west on Indian School Road, police said.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

