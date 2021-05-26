1 dead after crash in Phoenix

The driver of a truck involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

PHOENIX — A person has died after a crash in Phoenix Tuesday night.

On May 25, around 9:30 p.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

A pickup truck was traveling east on Cactus and attempted to turn left onto 43rd Avenue, officers learned when they arrived on the scene. The driver reportedly failed to yield turning left and collided with a truck that was traveling west on Cactus.

The driver, and sole occupant of the westbound truck, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The identity of the man was not immediately released.

Police said there were four people in the eastbound truck, but none of them suffered serious injuries.

Officials said initial information indicates impairment was not a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

