1 dead after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

A man in his 40s died at the scene of a collision reported Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a pole Thursday morning in Phoenix.

A man in his 40s died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision near Bell Road and 21st Avenue and a woman was transported for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both of them were occupants of the vehicle.

Police have not yet disclosed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Bell Road may have closures throughout Thursday morning.

Police on the scene of a single-vehicle extremely serious collision. Bell Rd. is shut-down from 21st - 23rd Ave. and will be for hours. Use alternative routes. #PHXTraffic pic.twitter.com/wJX9RWJ9hX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 18, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.