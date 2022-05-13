1 dead after car crash in South Phoenix

The two-vehicle crash occurred near 16th Street and Riverview Drive.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle collision in South Phoenix on Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a van and sedan were involved in a crash at about 11:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Riverview Drive.

One woman died at the scene and an injured man was taken to the hospital, Phoenix fire said.

Authorities said access to 16th Street may be restricted between University Drive and Elwood Street as crews process the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

