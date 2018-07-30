PHOENIX — Five people were hospitalized after a shooting at a Phoenix motel Sunday night, police say.

According to police, officers responded to shots fired at the Airport Inn near 25th and Van Buren streets just before 8 p.m. Witnesses told officers they heard an argument and shots from a nearby room at the motel.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. Phoenix fire arrived and took all four to a local hospital.

Police say three of the victims were female ages 25, 29, and 31. They suffered "serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

According to police, a fourth woman left the scene before officers arrived and contacted detectives at the hospital. Police did not give her age, but said she also suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the fourth person who was transported, 37-year-old Jessuh Williams, died at the hospital.

A 12 News photographer at the scene saw two people taken into custody by police, but they were released.

Police say the suspect, a black male, is still outstanding.

A witness told 12 News the fight took place over $100, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot into a large group of people.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

