1 dead after 2 vehicles collide at Avondale intersection

AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person has died after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road in Avondale, according to police.
The crash happened at about noon, the Avondale Police Department said. The driver of one vehicle died on the scene.
The other driver and a passenger. identified as two 17-year-olds by Avondale Fire, were transported by ambulance to Abrazo Hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown.
No other information was released.
