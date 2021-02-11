1 dead, 1 seriously injured in central Phoenix crash

Two cars collided in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road causing one to go up in flames, fire officials said.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a car crash in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash near 52nd Street and McDowell Road to find one of the cars on fire.

One person required extrication from their car, officials said.

Two patients were reported at the scene. One was pronounced deceased and the other, a man in his 30s, was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

