1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash at Interstate 17 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after an accident at Interstate 17 and Indian School Road early Monday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to the scene for reports of three people injured in a pedestrian-involved accident.

Crews arrived on scene and found two people.

One of those people was pronounced dead on scene.

The second, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

DPS officials said the crash was a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians.

The type of vehicle is unknown.

I-17 northbound is closed at Indian School.