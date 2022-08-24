1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

Police said gunshots were fired during a fight between two men at a home near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities have been disclosed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting, police said.

