A bicyclist is dead and a second person is injured after two separate car accidents occurred in the Valley on Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX — A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing the street midblock early Wednesday, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 4:15 a.m. for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Police said the bicyclist was crossing mid-block on Bethany Home Road when a vehicle traveling westbound on the roadway crashed into him.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Bethany Home Road was restricted between 19th and 21st avenues.

A second crash in the Valley occurred Wednesday morning.

The Mesa Police Department said the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred at Hawes and Guadalupe roads.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Impairment is believed to have been a factor.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway were shut down due to a fallen light pole.