GLENDALE — Police say one man is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

Glendale Police Department officers arrived on scene near 51st and Missouri avenues where two men were riding in an ATV and lost control, causing it to roll off the road. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor.

