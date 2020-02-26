One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on accident early Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said two men were involved in the crash at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 3:30 a.m.

The crash occurred when a blue Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on 19th Avenue and crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The car crashed into a minivan that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the car traveling southbound has been pronounced dead. The second driver is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are investigating.

19th Avenue is closed north of Broadway. Drivers should use Seventh Avenue.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.