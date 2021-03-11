1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Christmas morning crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A single-vehicle crash has left a woman dead and a man hospitalized early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.
The Phoenix Police Department responded to the crash around 3 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Cactus Road. Police said the driver of the car lost control, crossed over the oncoming lane and collided with a power pole.
Only two people were inside the car at the time of the crash, officials said. The man who was driving was taken to a hospital. His passenger, who was identified as Jessica Mertens, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.