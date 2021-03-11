1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Christmas morning crash in north Phoenix

Police believe speed was a factor in a crash and killed one, and injured another.

PHOENIX — A single-vehicle crash has left a woman dead and a man hospitalized early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the crash around 3 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Cactus Road. Police said the driver of the car lost control, crossed over the oncoming lane and collided with a power pole.

Only two people were inside the car at the time of the crash, officials said. The man who was driving was taken to a hospital. His passenger, who was identified as Jessica Mertens, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous