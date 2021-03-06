1 dead, 1 critically injured in Phoenix crash

A vehicle ran into a bus stop on 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Thursday night, officials said.

PHOENIX — One person was killed and another was critically injured when a car ran into a bus stop on Thursday night.

The crash happened at a bus stop at 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. Fire personnel pronounced one person dead on the scene, officials said.

Another person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

It is unclear who was driving the car at the time of the collision.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

