1-in-5 Arizona drivers say they would bribe their way out of a ticket

If they knew they could get away with it, some Arizonans would bribe their way out of a traffic ticket.

PHOENIX — Have you ever been caught speeding on the Valley streets and have been slapped with a citation?

Turns out, almost 1-in-5 (16%) drivers in Arizona admit that they would bribe their way out of a ticket if they could get away with it, according to a poll taken by Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach shows.

A lead foot will likely lead to a fine and trying to bribe your way out of it with a couple bucks will put you on the fast-track to even more trouble.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justice says, pump the brakes when it comes to trying to bribe an officer.

"You're not always going to get a ticket just because you were stopped so our advice if you're thinking of offering something to our officers don't do it, our officers are not going to accept it," she explained.

Team 12 talked to several drivers who said they don't see the big deal.

While Arizona drivers are below the national average of 19% when it comes to the hypothetical bribing of an officer, some still say, shelling out could be worthwhile.

"I definitely would if I had the money," one driver told 12 News.

"I mean if you're bribing them for less than the tickets going to be, you win some you lose some," another admitted.

The poll shows the reason behind drivers reaching for about 50 bucks is to keep their driving record clean but what about your conscience?

"The first time I got pulled over, I thought he was going to let me off with a warning but he gave me a ticket which was fine, I went to traffic school and learned my lesson but I never tried to bribe him," a driver added.

Plus, the penalties for both parties involved at that point are nothing to mess with.

"It's a class 4 felony so it's definitely not worth it, internally we're not going to keep officers on this job who accept bribes either, so there would be an internal and criminal investigation," Sgt. Justice added.

The bottom line? Obey the speed limit, plan ahead, keep the penalty in mind and consider using cruise control.

