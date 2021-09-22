Valley skiers and snowboarders able to fly from Phoenix to Telluride airport this winter

Colorado Flights Alliance announced that beginning this winter travelers will be able to fly from Phoenix straight to the mountain.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Skiers and snowboarders based in the Valley will now be able to skip the 8-hour drive to the closest mountain resort as the Colorado Flight Alliance has announced direct flights from Phoenix to Telluride, Colorado, beginning this winter.

On Wednesday, Colorado Flights said that service from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Telluride is set to begin on Dec.16 and run until April 5.

"Telluride is a unique destination frequented by many Arizonans,” said Phoenix director of aviation services, Chad Makovsky. “We welcome Denver Air Connection to Sky Harbor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide our residents with convenient service to Telluride while allowing Colorado residents great access to the Phoenix area.”

Each aircraft will offer a 30-seat configuration with full in-flight service for the 70-minute flight, according to a release.

“The flights from PHX to TEX hands-down offer Phoenicians the quickest and easiest way to get to major North American skiing,” said Colorado Flights CEO Matt Skinner.

Arizona Weather